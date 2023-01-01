Though its current incarnation was built by the Turks in the 18th century, there have been forts on this site since ancient Roman times. Today it's a sprawling recreational area with restaurants, cafes, market stalls and ample space for moseying, as well as the 16th-century Bali-beg Mosque. The fortress hosts the Nišville International Jazz Festival each August and Nišomnia, featuring rock and electro acts, in September. The city's main pedestrian boulevard, Obrenovićeva, stretches before the citadel.