Bubanj Hill Memorial Park

Bubanj Hill, located 3km from the city centre, is the location of one of Serbia's most recognisable Yugoslav-era spomeniks (memorials). Three gigantic fists rising from the ground are the work of sculptor Ivan Sabolić and symbolise the resistance and suffering of men, women and children (or, according to other interpretations, Serbs, Jews and Roma) during WWII. This was the site of mass executions of prisoners from the concentration camp by the Nazis. It's a sombre place for reflection.