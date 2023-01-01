Evocatively named after its shimmering surface, Silver Lake in Serbia's east makes for a good stop if travelling from Belgrade to Đerdap National Park. The 14km-long, oxbow-shaped lake was created by damming an arm of the Danube and is well populated with fish. Tourist facilities include a marina, beaches, swimming pools and sports courts. In summer, Silver Star boat tours (three hours, adult/child 990/450RSD) go to Ram and Golubac Fortresses.

Silver Lake is 4km from the town of Veliko Gradište, which is connected by bus with Belgrade (1050RSD, two hours, seven daily). Contact Veliko Gradište Tourist Information Centre for assistance with accommodation.