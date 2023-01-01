Golubac Fortress

The remains of this 10-tower fortified town brood majestically by the entrance to Đerdap National Park. Originally a Roman settlement, the fortress was built around the 14th century, passing through the hands of the Ottomans, Hungarians, Bulgarians and Austrians before the Serbs secured it once and for all in 1867. Today, it's a fabulous place to wander around and gasp at the lofty views of the ramparts and the mighty Danube (which looks more like a sea from here).

After a massive EU-funded reconstruction, Golubac officially opened for visitors in March 2019. There's now a visitors centre, archaeological park, souvenir shop and a cafe on-site.