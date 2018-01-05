Welcome to Belgrade
Grandiose coffee houses and smoky dives all find rightful place along Knez Mihailova, a lively pedestrian boulevard flanked by historical buildings all the way to the ancient Kalemegdan Citadel. The riverside Savamala quarter has gone from ruin to resurrection, and is the city's creative headquarters. Deeper in Belgrade's bowels are museums guarding the cultural, religious and military heritage of the country. 'Belgrade' translates as 'White City', but Serbia's capital is red hot.
Belgrade Big Tour: Top Attractions and Belgrade Neighborhoods
First stop of the tour is New Belgrade, on the other side of the Sava River with many interesting buildings. Ex-Central Committee of the Communist Party, Federal Executive Council, also known as Palace of Federation, Genex Tower or Western Gate of Belgrade, Sava Center, one of the biggest congress halls in this part of Europe, etc.Next stop is Zemun. Here you will see: Avijatičarski Trg and the Air Force Ministry, the Post Office, Hotel Central, Town’s Museum, the House with a Sundial, etc. Then start your walking tour through the heart of old Zemun: the bank of the Danube River - Zemun Promenade, the oldest Orthodox church of St. Nicholas from the 17th century, the Gardos Hill – the heart of Old Zemun, Zemun citadel with Millennium Tower, the Main City Square, Bishop’s Office and the central city Roman Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin, Magistarski Trg, where the city administration buildings are standing since the 19th century – Magistrate’s Building and the Town Hall.After Zemun, you will head for Dedinje where you can see the Museum of Yugoslav History and House of Flowers - the resting place of Josip Broz Tito, a leader of second Yugoslavia. You will visit all three venues: the May 25 Museum, the House of Flowers and the Old Museum and familiarize yourself with the cultural heritage of the former country of Yugoslavia.After that, you will leave the city, and head towards Avala with the largest monument in Serbia – Monument to the Unknown Hero and famous Avala tower with a viewpoint from which you stay breathless.Here you will make a stop for a traditional Serbian lunch, in one of the oldest restaurants in the area.Your next stop is one of Belgrade’s most prominent landmarks – The Church of St. Sava (also known as St. Sava Temple, one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world. Shortstop for taking pictures.Panoramic sightseeing: Nemanjina Street : Government Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Staff of Serbian Army, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, the State Court, etc, Kralja Milana Street: Old and New Royal Palaces, Parliament Building (photo stop),King Aleksandar Boulevard: Main Post Office, St. Mark’s Church, Tašmajdan Park, Metropol Palace Hotel, University Library and Technical University with monuments to Nikola Tesla and Vuk Karadzic, Terazije Square, the Moskva Hotel, Republic Square with National Museum and the National Theater and Opera buildings.Kalemegdan: Leopold's Gate, Zindan Gate, Despot's Gate, Jakšića tower, Chapel of St Petka and Ružica Church (Virgin Mary Church), Mehmed-pasha Sokolović fountain, Defterdar's gate, the Main gunpowder storage, Karl VI's gate and Nebojsha tower, the Victor monument, Roman well, the King's gate and Sava promenade, the Damat Ali Pasha Tomb, Clock Gate ( Sahatkapija ) Clock Tower ( Sahatkula ), Military Museum and Istanbul's gate ( Stambol gate ), Monument of Gratitude to France.
Northern Serbia, Sremski Karlovci, and Novi Sad Tour
Your tour starts from your accommodation. Head toward Northern Serbian province of Vojvodina. An hour of your ride you’ll spend enjoying the colorful landscapes of the Pannonian plane and hear stories about the turbulent history of this area. You reach Fruška gora, the only mountain in this region. The thick Lyndon forests served as a perfect hiding place for 16 medieval Orthodox monasteries that have nested within it. You will visit one of the monasteries and head towards Sremski Karlovci. A quiet, Baroque town where time has stopped will impress you with its small houses, Baroque churches and palaces, gardens and fountains, but with its impressive history as well. You will visit the Chapel of Peace, where the peace treaty was signed, the main square, the Four Lions Fountain, The Karlovci Gymnasium (High School), Town Hall, Roman Catholic Church, Serbian Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas, Patriarchy, the Serbian Orthodox Theological Seminary. You’ll taste two of the most famous products: the famous Bermet wine and Kuglof cakes, a touch of German tradition brought to Karlovci by German settlers in the 18th century. Your next stop is Petrovaradin Fortress. One of the largest strongholds in Europe, still preserved, covers the surface of 100 ha. Built by the Austrian Empire in 17th-18th centuries, it played a significant role in defending the Middle European countries from Ottoman attacks. You’ll walk through the fortress, passing through some of its gates, and see some of the interesting places on the top of it like City Museum, old Military Barracks and the Clock Tower and enjoy the view over the Danube and the city of Novi Sad. It is the second largest city in Serbia, with its typical Middle European appearance and proud history of being a cultural and intellectual center of the Serbs in Austro-Hungarian Empire, for which it earned a name – Serbian Athens.Here we will see: Museum of Vojvodina and Dunavski park, the largest green area in the city, the beautiful Neo-Romantic Serbian Orthodox Bishop’s Palace, and we will visit the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George from the 18th century with its invaluable iconostasis painted by famous Serbian painter Paja Jovanovic. You will walk through the main street further on, enjoying the 18th and 19th-century architecture as well as endless rows of cafes and restaurants and you reach the Liberty Square, a central point in the city. Here you find The Town Hall, Roman Catholic Cathedral, Finance Palace, and the Neo-Classical edifice of oldest city hotel Vojvodina. You then pass by the Serbian National Theater and reach the city Synagogue, beautiful Hungarian Secession-style building, one of the largest European synagogues to be preserved. Then take a break and free time or a traditional Serbian lunch (at own expense), shopping and enjoying Novi Sad and, at the arranged time, get back into the vehicle and head back to Belgrade.
Eastern Serbia Monasteries and Resava Cave Tour from Belgrade
Your tour starts from Studentski Trg. Then head towards Pomoravlje District, known as the center of the last Serbian Medieval Kingdom, where monasteries steel keep enormous cultural and historical legacy and wealth.Your first stop is Ravanica monastery. It was the endowment of Prince Lazar built during the period between 1375 and 1377, with its frescoes painted in the years preceding the Battle of Kosovo. Due to its architectural and artistic features, the Ravanica church can be called the birthplace of the new artistic movement called the Morava school. The church is original in its architectural style, which is a blend of the Mount Athos tradition of the trefoil base and the cross-in-square five-domed model which became standard in the time of King Milutin.Continue your ride to Manasija monastery. Manasija monastery is one of the last monuments to Serbian medieval culture, raised by Despot Stefan Lazarević, son of Prince Lazar. The construction of the church, an extravagant fortification and large refectory took from 1406 to 1418. The impressive walls with 11 towers, surrounded by a trench, would at that time have been a modern system for the defense of the monastery. The most dominant and most imposing tower – the keep – is known as Despotova Kula (Despot’s Tower).The Church of the Holy Trinity is considered a prime example of Morava architecture. The frescoes in Manasija, together with those in Kalenić, are the most beautiful of the Morava properties and are considered among the best in old Serbian art in general. Besides the monumental depictions of warriors in the choir transept, especially beautiful are the prophets pictured in the dome, as well as the idealized depiction of Despot Stefan Lazarević presenting a model of the church to the Holy Trinity. Besides monastery churches and fortifications, Manasija partially preserves the remains of the old refectory and library. The library housed a scriptorium in which numerous books were copied for church use. The so-called 'Resava orthography' was greatly valued and was to influence later scribes for some time to come.After this extraordinary experience, you will visit the Resava cave, one of the oldest in Serbia, some 80 million years old, with some of the older formations dating back around 45 million years. The interior of the cave abounds in numerous and varied halls, channels, galleries, columns, stalactites, stalagmites, draperies and flowstone waterfalls.Further on, you will enjoy a traditional Serbian lunch in a unique atmosphere, in a restaurant directly bellow the waterfall. After an unforgettable day, you will head back to Belgrade
Belgrade Sightseeing Tour: Old and New Belgrave
Start the tour from Studentski Trg, and head towards New Belgrade, on the other side of the Sava River. Built as a new part of the town, after the WWII and during the socialist regime, it has many interesting buildings. Ex-Central Committee of the Communist Party, Federal Executive Council, also known as Palace of Federation, Genex Tower or Western Gate of Belgrade, Sava Center, one of the biggest congress halls in this part of Europe, etc. Cross the Gazela Bridge and head for Dedinje – Belgrade’s richest residential area, where you can see the Museum of History of Yugoslavia and House of Flowers – the resting place of Josip Broz Tito, a leader of second Yugoslavia. Continue to Vračar area, where you can see one of Belgrade’s most prominent landmarks – The Church of St. Sava (also known as St. Sava Temple, one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world. Shortstop for taking pictures. By passing the Slavija Square, you will enter Nemanjina Street.: Government Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Staff of Serbian Army, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, the State Court, After that, Kralja Milana Street with Old and New Royal Palaces. Stop in front of the Parliament Building where there is a short break for taking pictures and a walk between the Old and New Royal Palaces where you can hear the stories about the two dynasties that ruled Serbia in the 19th and 20th centuries.King Aleksandar Boulevard: Main Post Office, St. Mark’s Church, Tašmajdan Park, Metropol Palace Hotel, University Library and Technical University with monuments to Nikola Tesla and Vuk Karadzic.Terazije Square with its recognizable 19-th century white stone fountain and one of the most beautiful buildings in the city – the Moskva Hotel. Republic Square: the National Museum and the National Theater and Opera buildings/ Walk trough Kalemegdan, the oldest and largest park in the city centre. Starting from Leopold’s Gate, you will pass by the remains of the Roman castrum – Singidunum and medieval walls built upon it – Zindan Gate, Despot’s Gate, Jakšića tower, Chapel of St Petka and Ružica Church (Virgin Mary Church). Upper town (Gornji grad): the magnificent sight of the confluence of two rivers: the Sava and the Danube, Mehmed-pasha Sokolović fountain, the Victor monument by world-renowned sculptor Ivan Meshtrovic, one of Belgrade landmarks, Roman well, the King’s gate and Sava promenade, the Damat Ali Pasha Tomb, Clock Gate (Sahatkapija) Clock Tower (Sahatkula), Military Museum and Istanbul’s gate (Stambol gate), Monument of Gratitude to France. Through the pedestrian street Knez Mihajlova, you will reach the Republic square once again passing by many interesting examples of civil architecture from 19th and 20th century, such as Serbian Academy of Science and Arts.
Novi Sad and Sremski Karlovci Day Trip from Belgrade
Depart from Belgrade at 9 am and proceed to picturesque Fruška Gora, which represents a natural reserve and a sacred area that hosts 17 functioning monasteries of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Fruška Gora was a shelter for Serbian people during the Ottoman rule over Serbia, preserving heritage and historical legacy of the nation. The tour will then continue in Sremski Karlovci which is located at the bottom of Fruška Gora, and presents a real gem of Serbian culture and spirituality. It's a real 'museum town' featuring sites such as a Baroque city center, Patriarchy, Cathedral of Saint Nicolas and Catholic Church of Saint Trinity, also the first Serbian gymnasium built in 1881, and the Library of Karlovac gymnasium. It's also famous for wine production and the annual festival 'Wineball'. Next visit one of the traditional wineries and try locally produced wine made of traditional sorts of grape! Our next stop is Petrovaradin, where the Fortress is located. It was built of medieval fortification foundation by Austrians in the 17th and 18th century in order to defend themselves from Turks. The Fortress is sometimes called 'Danube's Gibraltar' for its strategic position. Nowadays the Fortress is famous for one of the most prestigious music festivals EXIT.You then proceed to the left bank of Novi Sad, capital of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina. Thanks to its geographical position, Novi Sad used to border between two Empires – Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman -- and in 1748 Queen Maria Theresa proclaimed Novi Sad 'free royal city' Neoplanta. Melting pot of different nations and ethnic groups, Novi Sad with its 250,000 population is a real multicultural ambient and an example of true modern European metropolis. Tour in Novi Sad is a walking tour in the center of the city. You'll see Dunavska and Zmaj Jovina Street that compose city's pedestrian zone, the City Hall, Catholic Church, old city center, house of Albert Einstein's wife Mileva, cultural foundation Matica Srpska, Synagogue and city beach Štrand. Upon the sightseeing seize the free time in the city and try local cuisine in a traditional Vojvodina restaurant (optional).After discovering Novi Sad, you will be driven back to Belgrade.
Belgrade Center Walking Tour
Meet the knowledgeable local guide at the national parliament building in the center of Belgrade to begin this informative 4-hour walking tour. Get an overview of the history of this ancient city, from its founding to the NATO bombing in the late '90s to the very present day. Linger in front of the parliament as the guide explains the history of the structure, built for the Obrenović dynasty but was later used by the dynasty of Karađorđević. Right next to the parliament is the New Court, the residence of the Serbian president. Later on, stroll with the guide to Nikola Pašić Square with the monument to Nikola Pašić, former major of Belgrade, and one of the biggest fountains in Serbia. Pass by the famous Syndicate House until you come to Terazije Square – one of the most famous and beautiful squares in the city.Amble on until you reach the center of the town and Republic Square with its Prince Mihail Monument in the center. Listen to the guide regale your group with historical anecdotes, particularly about the other buildings on the square: the National Theater and National Museum. Take a walk via lively Knez Mihailo Street, a bustling pedestrian and shopping zone, leading all the way to Kalemegdan Park and the Cathedral, where the tombs of the country's most important historical figures rest. The tour concludes when you reach the fortress at the confluence of the Sava and Danube Rivers.