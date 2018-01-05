Northern Serbia, Sremski Karlovci, and Novi Sad Tour

Your tour starts from your accommodation. Head toward Northern Serbian province of Vojvodina. An hour of your ride you’ll spend enjoying the colorful landscapes of the Pannonian plane and hear stories about the turbulent history of this area. You reach Fruška gora, the only mountain in this region. The thick Lyndon forests served as a perfect hiding place for 16 medieval Orthodox monasteries that have nested within it. You will visit one of the monasteries and head towards Sremski Karlovci. A quiet, Baroque town where time has stopped will impress you with its small houses, Baroque churches and palaces, gardens and fountains, but with its impressive history as well. You will visit the Chapel of Peace, where the peace treaty was signed, the main square, the Four Lions Fountain, The Karlovci Gymnasium (High School), Town Hall, Roman Catholic Church, Serbian Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas, Patriarchy, the Serbian Orthodox Theological Seminary. You’ll taste two of the most famous products: the famous Bermet wine and Kuglof cakes, a touch of German tradition brought to Karlovci by German settlers in the 18th century. Your next stop is Petrovaradin Fortress. One of the largest strongholds in Europe, still preserved, covers the surface of 100 ha. Built by the Austrian Empire in 17th-18th centuries, it played a significant role in defending the Middle European countries from Ottoman attacks. You’ll walk through the fortress, passing through some of its gates, and see some of the interesting places on the top of it like City Museum, old Military Barracks and the Clock Tower and enjoy the view over the Danube and the city of Novi Sad. It is the second largest city in Serbia, with its typical Middle European appearance and proud history of being a cultural and intellectual center of the Serbs in Austro-Hungarian Empire, for which it earned a name – Serbian Athens.Here we will see: Museum of Vojvodina and Dunavski park, the largest green area in the city, the beautiful Neo-Romantic Serbian Orthodox Bishop’s Palace, and we will visit the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. George from the 18th century with its invaluable iconostasis painted by famous Serbian painter Paja Jovanovic. You will walk through the main street further on, enjoying the 18th and 19th-century architecture as well as endless rows of cafes and restaurants and you reach the Liberty Square, a central point in the city. Here you find The Town Hall, Roman Catholic Cathedral, Finance Palace, and the Neo-Classical edifice of oldest city hotel Vojvodina. You then pass by the Serbian National Theater and reach the city Synagogue, beautiful Hungarian Secession-style building, one of the largest European synagogues to be preserved. Then take a break and free time or a traditional Serbian lunch (at own expense), shopping and enjoying Novi Sad and, at the arranged time, get back into the vehicle and head back to Belgrade.