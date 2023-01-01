Parc National du Delta du Saloum

Established in 1976, this lush national park is a water-filled wonderland with mangroves, salt marshes, islands and woodland all part of the great delta's backdrop. Birds are abundant in this reserve, harboring species like the dwarf flamingo, goliath heron and dimorph egret. There are also some 36 mammal species, including warthogs, spotted hyenas and red colobus monkeys.

The best way to experience the park is to get out on the water, which can be arranged through guided services offered by guesthouses in Palmarin and Toubakouta.