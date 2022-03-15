Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moray

The old county of Moray (murr-ay), centred on the county town of Elgin, lies at the heart of an ancient Celtic earldom and is famed for its mild climate and rich farmland – the barley fields of the 19th century once provided the raw material for the Speyside whisky distilleries, one of the region's main attractions for present-day visitors.

Explore Moray

  • D

    Duff House

    One of Scotland's underappreciated treasures, Duff House is home to an art gallery with a superb collection of Scottish and European art, including…

  • E

    Elgin Museum

    Scotland's oldest independent museum is an old-fashioned cabinet of curiosities, a captivating collection artfully displayed in a beautiful, purpose-built…

  • W

    Whisky Museum

    As well as housing a selection of distillery memorabilia (try saying that after a few drams), the Whisky Museum holds ‘nosing and tasting evenings’ in the…

  • S

    Scottish Dolphin Centre

    Based in a historic icehouse that used to store ice for preserving local salmon catches, this wildlife centre is one of the best land-based dolphin…

  • F

    Findhorn Foundation

    The Findhorn Foundation is an international spiritual community founded in 1962. There’s a small permanent population of around 200, but the community…

  • C

    Culbin Forest

    On the western side of Findhorn Bay is Culbin Forest, a vast swath of Scots and Corsican pine that was planted in the 1940s to stabilise the shifting sand…

  • F

    Fordyce

    This impossibly picturesque village lies about 3 miles southwest of Portsoy. The main attractions are the 13th-century St Tarquin's Church, with its…

  • E

    Elgin Cathedral

    Many people think that the ruins of Elgin Cathedral, known as the 'lantern of the north', are the most beautiful and evocative in Scotland; its octagonal…

  • M

    Macduff Marine Aquarium

    The centrepiece of Macduff's aquarium is a 400,000L open-air tank, complete with kelp-coated reef and wave machine. Marine oddities on view include the…

