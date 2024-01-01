MacDiarmid Memorial

Amid stirring scenery a couple of miles from town on the Newcastleton road, this oxidised iron memorial to poet Hugh MacDiarmid looks like a portal to a picture-book world. Further up the hill, an obelisk commemorates the British Empire notable Sir John Malcolm. These are easily visited on a pleasant walk from town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Caerlaverock Castle

    Caerlaverock Castle

    25.45 MILES

    The ruins of Caerlaverock Castle, by Glencaple on a beautiful stretch of the Solway coast, are among the loveliest in Britain. Surrounded by a moat, lawns…

  • Jedburgh Abbey

    Jedburgh Abbey

    27.26 MILES

    Dominating the town skyline, this was the first of the great Border abbeys to be passed into state care, and it shows – audio and visual presentations…

  • Ruthwell Cross

    Ruthwell Cross

    20.62 MILES

    Seven miles east of Caerlaverock Castle, in tiny Ruthwell, a church holds one of Europe’s most important early Christian monuments. The 6m-high 7th…

Nearby Dumfries & Galloway attractions

1. Hermitage Castle

9.58 MILES

The 'guardhouse of the bloodiest valley in Britain', Hermitage Castle embodies the brutal history of the Scottish Borders. Desolate but proud with its…

2. Famous Blacksmith's Shop

11.44 MILES

At the centre of the village of Gretna Green, the touristy Famous Blacksmith’s Shop complex has a number of mediocre shops and eateries, a maze, and a…

3. Kagyu Samye Ling

12.21 MILES

Surrounded by wooded hills, Eskdalemuir is a remote settlement 13 miles northwest of Langholm. About 1.5 miles further north is this, the first Tibetan…

4. Kielder Observatory

14.86 MILES

For the best views of the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, attend a stargazing session at this state-of-the-art, 2008-built observatory. Its…

5. Lanercost Priory

17.42 MILES

Situated 2.6 miles northeast of Brampton in Cumbria, these peaceful raspberry-coloured ruins are all that remain of a priory founded in 1166 by…

6. Cumbria's Museum of Military Life

18.36 MILES

Contained inside the walls of Carlisle Castle, this new museum explores the county's proud military history, with weapons, medals, standards, uniforms and…

7. Carlisle Castle

18.36 MILES

Carlisle's brooding, rust-red castle lurks on the north side of the city. Founded around a Celtic and Roman stronghold, the castle's Norman keep was added…

8. Tullie House Museum

18.46 MILES

Carlisle's flagship museum covers 2000 years of the city's past. The Roman Frontier Gallery explores Carlisle's Roman foundations, while the Border…