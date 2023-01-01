Tullie House Museum

Carlisle's flagship museum covers 2000 years of the city's past. The Roman Frontier Gallery explores Carlisle's Roman foundations, while the Border Galleries cover the Bronze Age through to the Industrial Revolution. Two galleries flesh out the story: the Border Reivers covers the marauding bandits who once terrorised the area, while the Vikings Revealed exhibition displays finds from the Cumwhitton Viking cemetery, including helmets, swords and grave goods. The top-floor Lookout has cracking views of the castle.

If you have time, it's worth a quick browse around the rest of the museum. The Carlisle Life Gallery details the city's social history through photos, films and archive recordings, while Old Tullie House displays art, sculpture and porcelain.