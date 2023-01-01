At the centre of the village of Gretna Green, the touristy Famous Blacksmith’s Shop complex has a number of mediocre shops and eateries, a maze, and a quite entertaining multilingual exhibition on Gretna Green’s history, with tales of intrigues, elopements, scoundrels and angry parents arriving minutes too late. There’s a recreation of a blacksmith’s forge, a collection of handsome carriages and a few marriage rooms: you may well run into a modern-day wedding as you walk through.