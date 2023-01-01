Cumbria's Museum of Military Life

Cumbria & the Lakes

Contained inside the walls of Carlisle Castle, this new museum explores the county's proud military history, with weapons, medals, standards, uniforms and other artefacts associated with the region's regiment – from its beginnings as the 34th Regiment of Foot in 1702 through to its current incarnation as the Duke of Lancaster's regiment. The flagship exhibit is a reconstruction of a WWI trench, a full-blown audiovisual experience.

You don't have to pay for entrance to the castle if you just want to visit the museum.

