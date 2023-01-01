Seven miles east of Caerlaverock Castle, in tiny Ruthwell, a church holds one of Europe’s most important early Christian monuments. The 6m-high 7th-century Ruthwell Cross is carved top to bottom in New Testament scenes and is inscribed with a poem called ‘The Dream of the Rood’; written in a Saxon runic alphabet, it’s considered one of the earliest examples of English-language literature. Bus 79 running between Dumfries and Annan stops in Ruthwell.