The shattered red-sandstone remnants of this 13th-century Cistercian abbey stand in stark contrast to the manicured lawns surrounding them. The abbey, the last of Scotland's major monasteries to be established, was founded by Devorgilla of Galloway in 1273 in honour of her dead husband John Balliol. On his death, she had his heart embalmed and carried it with her until she died 22 years later. She and the heart were buried by the altar: hence the name.

The couple founded Balliol College, Oxford.