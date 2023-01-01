Kagyu Samye Ling

Surrounded by wooded hills, Eskdalemuir is a remote settlement 13 miles northwest of Langholm. About 1.5 miles further north is this, the first Tibetan Buddhist monastery built in the West (1968). The colourful prayer flags and the red and gold of the temple itself are a stri­king contrast to the stark grey and green landscape. You can visit the centre during the day (donation suggested, cafe on site) or stay overnight in simple accommodation.

There are also meditation courses and weekend workshops available. Reserve accommodation online (camping/dorm/single/double including full vegetarian board £19/29/44/68), not by phone. Buses 112 from Lockerbie or 124 from Langholm stop at the centre five times a day Monday to Saturday.