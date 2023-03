Three buildings form the 'heart' of Hawick. A former mill holds a cafe and cinema. Opposite, historic Drumlanrig's Tower, once a major seat of the Douglas clan, now houses the Borders Textile Towerhouse. This tells the story of the town's knitwear-producing history. Behind the mill, the Heritage Hub is a state-of-the-art facility open to anyone wishing to trace their Scottish heritage or explore other local archives.