Isle of Skye Full Day 8-Seater Bus Tour from Inverness

Leave the Columba Hotel on Ness Walk in Inverness at 8:30am with your host, a driver-guide known as “the man in the kilt.” Your bus seats up to eight people, and has heating and air-conditioning, but no Wi-Fi or bathroom. Regular stops are included on the route.Travel along scenic roads, stopping to see famous Scottish landmarks such as the mysterious Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle as you go. You’ll immerse yourself into the history of Glen Shiel, a glen remembered as the site of a Jacobite battle, then stop to explore the peaks of the Five Sisters of Kintail and Eilean Donan Castle. Deer, wild goats, ospreys, and eagles are among the wildlife you might see along the way. Say hello to Morag, Mhairi and other Highland cows. Then, you’ll cross the sea to the Isle of Skye. Pass over the elegant Skye Bridge, which opened in 1995, and gaze at the scenery and landscapes that have captivated visitors for centuries. Travel through the Cuillin mountain range, and take in the dramatic and ever-changing backdrop. Continue to the picturesque harbor town of Portree, and perhaps enjoy a seafood lunch at your own expense, or a stroll along the Thomas Telford–designed pier. After lunch, you’ll learn about historical volcanic activity that left natural landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing. Explore the pillars and waterfall at Kilt Rock, and admire the views toward the Torridon hills on the mainland. Stop at the Kyle of Lochalsh, then return to Inverness. Your day trip ends around 6:30pm.