Scottish Highlands, Loch Ness, and Glen Coe from Edinburgh
Meet at a central location in Edinburgh and head toward the Scottish Highlands on a comfortable coach to begin your daylong adventure. On the way, see the impressive new Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Railway Bridge (UNESCO Heritage Site), a red cantilever bridge connecting Edinburgh to the countryside. Stop in the picturesque town of Pitlochry for a cup of tea or some home-baked cakes (own expense). Make your way through Britain’s highest mountain range in Cairngorms National Park, taking in sensational panoramas at every turn. Then, arrive at Loch Ness, where you will have time to have lunch at a nearby restaurant or enjoy a picnic (own expense). If weather conditions permit, hop on a boat with your guide and enjoy a cruise and tour the famous ruins of Urquhart Castle (own expense) around this world-famous loch. Keep your eyes peeled for the legendary Loch Ness Monster, a dinosaur-like creature who some believe lurks deep beneath these waters. Have your camera ready – even if you don’t spot ‘Nessie,’ the atmospheric Loch Ness area is beautiful. Should you choose not to take the boat and castle tour - free time to explore the charming highland village of Drumnadrochit. Continue your drive to Glen Coe, a lushly rugged glen formed by an ice age glacier. Learn how this breathtaking place was the site of a terrible massacre in 1692 that took the lives of scores of members of the MacDonald clan. On the way back to Edinburgh, pass by Stirling, an ancient Scottish city known as the ‘Gateway to the Highlands.’ Admire the town’s magnificent cliffside castle as you hear tales of William Wallace, a medieval Scottish war hero who was immortalized in the Oscar-winning film Braveheart. Your tour concludes in central Edinburgh.
Glencoe, Loch Ness, and The Highlands Tour from Edinburgh
This 12 hour tour departs from Edinburgh, passing Stirling Castle on your way to the first stop at Kilmahog. Here you can get to know the local residents, the Highlands Cows, and have time for some light refreshments.As you continue your journey northwards you will be immersed in the wonderful scenery of Rannoch Moor and Glencoe where a short stop will be made for photo opportunities. The tour will next stop at Fort William, via Loch Linnhe, where you will stop for lunch before reaching Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK.Next your Driver-Guide will take you through the Great Glen and up to Urquhart Castle to reach Loch Ness, home to the Loch Ness monster, Nessie! Here you will spend a couple of hours at Loch Ness, with the chance to visit the ruins of Urquhart Castle (own expense) and take a boat cruise (own expense) across the Loch itself, keeping your eyes peeled for any stirrings in the water. The coach will then make its way through Inverness, named the ‘Capital of the Highlands’, before journeying back to Edinburgh through the Grampian Mountains and the Forest of Atholl. A refreshment stop is made in the lovely town of Pitlochry before you finally make it back to Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.
Loch Ness and The Scottish Highlands Day Tour from Edinburgh
You will depart from Edinburgh on a large luxury coach with toilet facilities on board and we will immediately head to the North of Scotland. The first stop on the tour will be at Kilmahog where you can see Highland Cows and enjoy a refreshment. Then the tour will head over Rannoch Moor and the tour comes to Glen Coe, where we stop for photographs and to hear the haunting story of the massacre of 1692.Glencoe is perhaps Scotland’s most famous and most scenic glen. Glencoe is also arguably Scotland’s most historic glen, and it was recently voted as Scotland’s most romantic glen.On arriving at Loch Ness you will have the option to join a boat cruise (not included) equipped with high tech sonar under water imaging system that provides you with the best chance to see that really lies at the bottom of Loch Ness. You will also have time to enjoy the village of Fort Augustus. After our time at Loch Ness we will start our return to Edinburgh taking in magnificent views of Loch Laggan as featured in the TV series 'Monarch of the Glen'You can relax and marvel at the beautiful scenery and watch out for any wildlife.Our final stop will be in the picturesque Pitlochry, a delightful Victorian town. We then head south through the Kingdom of Fife, and journey over the Forth Road Bridge alongside the amazing Forth Bridge before arriving back in Edinburgh.
Loch Ness, Glencoe and the Highlands Day Trip from Glasgow
Beginning from Glasgow, your tour heads North, first passing by the 'bonnie bonnie banks' of Loch Lomond. We pause for refreshments before climbing into the Highlands, over the dramatic landscape of Rannoch Moor and the Black Mount to Glencoe, one of Scotlanbd's most haunting glens and site of the 1692 massacre of the MacDonald clan. Glencoe was also featured in the James Bond film, Skyfall.Our tour continues by Loch Linnhe and stops in the Fort William area for lunch (own expense) and continues on by Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis as we make our way into the Great Glen. We then travel through the pretty village of Fort Augustus on the banks of Loch Ness, and drive along the shoreline to Urquhart Castle. Loch Ness is most famous for its sightings of its infamous resident, 'Nessie'. Spend 2 hours at the Loch, with the opportunity to take a Jacobite boat cruise and visit Urquhart Castle (own expense). After our stop at Loch Ness, we journey further north to Inverness, the Capital of the Highlands, and then begin our return for home. We cross the Grampian Mountains, through Perthshire and the Forest of Atholl, to the Victorian town of Pitlochry, where we pause for refreshments. We then return to Glasgow, where your day tour ends.
Invergordon Shore Excursion: Clava Cairns, Loch Ness, Culloden
After being met between 0800/0830hrs by your Driver/Guide on the quayside, you will be escorted to your VIP Class 8 seat Mercedes Minibus. We then make our way to Clava Cairns, or the Prehistoric Burial Cairns of Bulnuaran of Clava, a group of three Bronze Age cairns located near Inverness. These cairns are hugely significant and an exceptionally well preserved prehistoric site, Clava Cairns is a fantastic example of the distant history of Highland Scotland, dating back about 4,000 years.The cemetery was used in two periods. At around 2000 BC a row of large cairns was built, three of which can still be seen today. A thousand years later the cemetery was reused and new burials were placed in some of the existing cairns and three smaller monuments were built including a 'kerb cairn'. Traces of a smaller cemetery can also be seen at Milton of Clava, a short distance up the valley to the west. Next we head slightly East to the impressive Cawdor Castle, surrounded by an extensive estate, you can wander at will through the walled garden, flower garden and wild garden. Or enjoy an extensive tour which covers two floors of the central tower and the north and west ranges, including a series of impressive reception and living rooms as well as a number of bedrooms, service areas and more unique features such as the Thorn Tree Room and neighbouring dungeon. After Lunch, we head West towards Culloden moor and Culloden Battlefield and visitor centre. Find out more about the events leading up to, during and after the infamous Battle of Culloden on that fateful day in April 1746. The battle lines have been drawn, two armies face each other, at stake is the very future of the British Monarchy and a Highland people. With over 1,200 dead in just one hour Culloden was a short but bloody battle - the last to be fought on British soil. Now you can experience and understand so much more about the events leading up to, during and after the battle. Follow characters who were actually involved in the battle around the interactive exhibition, experience the true horror of the battle in an immersive film, and take a battlefield tour, and watch the presentations that bring the battle to life. Your last visit of the day is to the shores of Loch Ness. At 23 miles long and over 700ft deep it’s the largest loch by volume in Scotland and contains more water than every lake in England and Wales combined! The loch is best known “Nessie” the Loch Ness Monster, and here you can take the opportunity to go and see if you can find her, on your optional boat trip aboard or simply to enjoy the beautiful scenery. After your time spent at Loch Ness, we head back towards Invergordon and your waiting cruise ship, with a million memories and a camera full of photographs.
5-Day Great Glen Canoe Expedition from Inverness
Travel under the watchful eye of a local guide and will camp along the way. You'll get the opportunity to learn new canoe skills or consolidate what you already know. With stunning scenery, myths and legends and lots of fresh Highland air, this is an expedition not to be missed.Typical itineraryDay 1 - Fort William to GairlochyStart with everyone meeting up and being transported to the start point at Banavie, Fort William. After packing up and a short briefing session and everyone is happy with steering a fully laden canoe we will paddle around 10km towards Gairlochy to find a remote campsite to enjoy our first night well away from the bustle of Fort William.Day 2 - Gairlochy to Loch OichMuch of the day is spent paddling the length of Loch Lochy (who came up with that name!). Hopefully the prevailing south-westerly wind is blowing and we can rig an improvised sail to speed us along. At the head of the loch we pass through Laggan Locks then paddle a two mile section of canal which takes us into the magical Loch Oich, home for the night.Day 3 - Loch Oich to AlltsighThe River Oich runs side by side with the canal from here along to Fort Augustus, so we make the most of having a current to help us along for a while. With a lunch stop in the lovely Fort Augustus you get the chance to visit a few shops for the first time on the trip and also to visit the Caledonian Canal Museum. On leaving the village we face the daunting prospect of tackling the 36km of Loch Ness.Day 4 - Alltsigh to DoresA full-day on Loch Ness today. In normal conditions this is a lovely leisurely paddle and we may well have time to land at the dramatic Urqhuart Castle for photo opportunities, and a visit to the excellent Historic Scotland visitor center. In the evening we finally reach the head of the loch and find a campsite nearby. Looking back down the full length of Loch Ness, stunning sunsets are common.Day 5 - Dores to InvernessThe hustle and bustle of the city looms ever closer this morning as we leave Loch Ness behind, travel through the picturesque little Loch Dochfour, negotiate the last canal lock of the journey at Dochgarroch then paddle through rolling farmland and into Inverness.