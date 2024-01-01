Glencoe Folk Museum

West Highlands

This small, thatched cottage houses a varied collection of farm equipment, tools of the woodworking, blacksmithing and slate-quarrying trades, and military memorabilia, including a riding boot that once belonged to Robert Campbell of Glenlyon, who took part in the Glencoe Massacre.

