The Commandos were an elite unit of the British armed forces, formed in 1940 to carry out raids behind enemy lines in German-occupied Europe. In 1942, a centre was set up at Achnacarry, 6 miles west of Spean Bridge, where Commando units were trained in secrecy. This memorial was erected in 1952, in a glorious setting with superb views of Ben Nevis and its neighbouring mountains.