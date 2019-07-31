Greater Glasgow is centred on Scotland's largest city, which has expanded to swallow up what were formerly separate towns. The Clyde runs through the region, descending through sweeping leafy meanders in rural Lanarkshire to a more industrial landscape around Glasgow itself and on to the sea past towns that were once world-famous for their shipyards.

Glasgow city is a major draw: sassy and welcoming with an infectious spirit and major enticements in its live music scene, excellent range of museums, reliably delicious food and brilliant pubs. It's worth several days of your time.

Around the city are varied attractions; the noble abbey at Paisley, home of the eponymous fabric; the estuary mouth twin towns of Greenock and Gourock, and Blantyre, home to an evocative castle and birthplace of David Livingstone.