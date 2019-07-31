Glasgow Cathedral has a rare timelessness. The dark, imposing interior conjures up medieval might and can send a shiver down the spine. It's a shining…
Greater Glasgow
Greater Glasgow is centred on Scotland's largest city, which has expanded to swallow up what were formerly separate towns. The Clyde runs through the region, descending through sweeping leafy meanders in rural Lanarkshire to a more industrial landscape around Glasgow itself and on to the sea past towns that were once world-famous for their shipyards.
Glasgow city is a major draw: sassy and welcoming with an infectious spirit and major enticements in its live music scene, excellent range of museums, reliably delicious food and brilliant pubs. It's worth several days of your time.
Around the city are varied attractions; the noble abbey at Paisley, home of the eponymous fabric; the estuary mouth twin towns of Greenock and Gourock, and Blantyre, home to an evocative castle and birthplace of David Livingstone.
Explore Greater Glasgow
- Glasgow Cathedral
Glasgow Cathedral has a rare timelessness. The dark, imposing interior conjures up medieval might and can send a shiver down the spine. It's a shining…
- Riverside Museum
This visually impressive modern museum at Glasgow Harbour owes its striking curved forms to late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. A transport museum…
- Mackintosh House
Attached to the Hunterian Art Gallery, this is a reconstruction of the first home that Charles Rennie Mackintosh bought with his wife, noted designer…
- Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum
A magnificent sandstone building, this grand Victorian cathedral of culture is a fascinating and unusual museum, with a bewildering variety of exhibits…
- Paisley Abbey
Paisley Abbey is well worth the short trip from Glasgow. This majestic Gothic building was founded in 1163 by Walter Fitzalan, first high steward of…
- Glasgow Science Centre
This brilliant science museum will keep the kids entertained for hours (that's middle-aged kids, too!). It brings science and technology alive through…
- Glasgow School of Art
In 2018, Charles Rennie Mackintosh's greatest building was gearing up for reopening after a devastating 2014 fire when, unbelievably, another blaze…
- SSharmanka Kinetic Theatre
This extraordinary mechanical theatre is located at the Trongate 103 arts centre. Russian sculptor and mechanic Eduard Bersudsky, now resident in Scotland…
- SSt Mungo's Museum of Religious Life & Art
Set in a reconstruction of the bishop's palace that once stood in the cathedral forecourt, this museum audaciously attempts to capture the world's major…
