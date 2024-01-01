Talbot Rice Gallery

Old Town

This small art gallery has three exhibition spaces: the neoclassical Georgian Gallery, designed by William Playfair, houses a permanent collection of works by old masters; the White Gallery, a more modern space, is used to exhibit the works of contemporary Scottish painters and sculptors; and TRG3 is dedicated to the work of new, up-and-coming young artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Looking up the hill at Edinburgh Castle. Edinburgh Castle

    Edinburgh Castle

    0.52 MILES

    Edinburgh Castle has played a pivotal role in Scottish history, both as a royal residence – King Malcolm Canmore (r 1058–93) and Queen Margaret first made…

  • ROSLIN, SCOTLAND - JULY 18, 2016: Rosslyn Chapel (Collegiate Chapel of St Matthew), found by by William Sinclair. It was mentioned in The Da Vinci Code book

    Rosslyn Chapel

    6.42 MILES

    Many years may have passed since Dan Brown's novel The Da Vinci Code and the subsequent film came out, but floods of visitors still descend on Scotland's…

  • Bell on the Roal Yacht Britannia.

    Royal Yacht Britannia

    2.42 MILES

    Built on Clydeside, the former Royal Yacht Britannia was the British Royal Family's floating holiday home during their foreign travels from the time of…

  • Traquair house near Peebles.

    Traquair House

    23.93 MILES

    One of Scotland's great country houses, Traquair House has a power­ful, ethereal beauty, and exploring it is like time travel. Odd, sloping floors and a…

  • Detail of main facade of Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

    Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

    1.56 MILES

    Edinburgh's gallery of modern art is split between two impressive neoclassical buildings surrounded by landscaped grounds some 500m west of Dean Village…

  • Scottish Parliament Building

    Scottish Parliament Building

    0.62 MILES

    The Scottish Parliament Building, on the site of a former brewery and designed by Catalan architect Enric Miralles (1955–2000), was opened by the Queen in…

  • Royal Botanic Garden

    Royal Botanic Garden

    1.49 MILES

    Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Garden is the second-oldest institution of its kind in Britain (after Oxford), and one of the most respected in the world…

  • Reflections of The Falkirk Wheel at night 1366835562 boat, calm, circles, colourful, famous, forth and clyde canal, imaginative, innovative, landmark, mechanism, nobody, outdoor, reflections, rotating, scenic, tranquil, unique, waterway

    Falkirk Wheel

    25.62 MILES

    Completed in 2002, the Falkirk Wheel is a modern engineering marvel, a rotating boat lift that raises vessels 115ft from the Forth & Clyde Canal to the…

Nearby Old Town attractions

1. Old College

0.06 MILES

Edinburgh University’s Old College is a neoclassical masterpiece designed by Robert Adam in 1789; today it is home to the university’s law faculty. At the…

2. National Museum of Scotland

0.06 MILES

Elegant Chambers St is dominated by the long facade of the National Museum of Scotland. Its extensive collections are spread between two buildings: one…

3. Surgeons' Hall Museums

0.1 MILES

Housed in a grand Ionic temple designed by William Playfair in 1832, these three fascinating museums were originally established as teaching collections…

4. Greyfriars Bobby Statue

0.13 MILES

Probably the most popular photo opportunity in Edinburgh, the life-size statue of Greyfriars Bobby, a Skye terrier who captured the hearts of the British…

5. Dovecot Studios

0.14 MILES

A world-class tapestry studio and contemporary arts-and-crafts centre housed in what was once Edinburgh’s oldest public baths, Dovecot has a remarkable…

6. Greyfriars Kirk

0.17 MILES

One of Edinburgh's most famous churches, Greyfriars Kirk was built on the site of a Franciscan friary and opened for worship on Christmas Day 1620…

7. Parliament Hall

0.18 MILES

This magnificent 17th-century hall, with original oak hammer-beam roof, is where the old Scottish parliament met before its dissolution in 1707. Now used…

8. Mercat Cross

0.2 MILES

Outside the eastern end of St Giles Cathedral stands the Mercat Cross, a 19th-century copy of the 1365 original, where merchants and traders met to…