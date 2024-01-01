This small art gallery has three exhibition spaces: the neoclassical Georgian Gallery, designed by William Playfair, houses a permanent collection of works by old masters; the White Gallery, a more modern space, is used to exhibit the works of contemporary Scottish painters and sculptors; and TRG3 is dedicated to the work of new, up-and-coming young artists.
Talbot Rice Gallery
Old Town
