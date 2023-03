Outside the eastern end of St Giles Cathedral stands the Mercat Cross, a 19th-century copy of the 1365 original, where merchants and traders met to transact business, and royal proclamations were read. In a revival of this ancient tradition, the coronation of Elizabeth II was proclaimed here by costumed officials in 1952. When (and if) Prince Charles becomes king, his accession will also be proclaimed at the Mercat Cross.