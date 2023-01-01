This manufactured attraction combines gruesome tableaux of torture and degradation with live actors who perform scary little sketches along the way. There’s also a ‘horror labyrinth’, a creepy mirror maze inhabited by the ghost of a little drummer boy, and fairground-style rides. Mildly amusing in a large group, mildly embarrassing in a small one and genuinely terrifying for small children. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult; not recommended for kids under eight.

Opening hours vary; check the website for details.