This is public art at its best: harmonious, understated and accessible. In 2010 Turner Prize winner Martin Creed was commissioned by the Fruitmarket Gallery to create a permanent work for Edinburgh’s historic Scotsman Steps, built in 1899 to link the Old and New Towns. Using 104 different-coloured marbles for each of the 104 steps, this elegant work has revitalised a neglected corner of the city. There are entrances on Market St and North Bridge.