This magnificent 17th-century hall, with original oak hammer-beam roof, is where the old Scottish parliament met before its dissolution in 1707. Now used by lawyers and their clients as a meeting place, it’s open to the public. As you enter from Parliament Sq (there’s a sign outside saying ‘Parliament Hall; Court of Session’) you’ll see the reception desk in front of you (through a security barrier); the hall is through the double doors immediately on your right.