Dundee enjoys perhaps the finest location of any Scottish city, spreading along the northern shore of the Firth of Tay, and boasts tourist attractions of national importance in Discovery Point and the Verdant Works museum. Add in the attractive seaside town of Broughty Ferry and the Dundonians themselves – among the friendliest, most welcoming and most entertaining people you'll meet – and Dundee is definitely worth a stopover.
The waterfront around Discovery Point was undergoing a massive redevelopment at time of research, centred around the construction of the V&A Museum of Design (a branch of London's Victoria & Albert Museum, scheduled to open in summer 2018). In the meantime, be prepared for construction sites, temporary street layouts and traffic diversions on the approach to the Tay Bridge.
East Neuk Treasures Tour from Dundee
A wonderful interactive tour around the beautiful East Neuk of Fife, an area otherwise known as a 'Strip of Gold on a Beggar's Mantle'. We'll take you on a journey through the lovely rich agricultural landscape, along small lanes and roads off the beaten track, where the large tour buses cannot go. We visit the historic town of St Andrews and some of the most beautiful and charming villages in Scotland. We stop frequently on route to ensure you have a good opportunity to absorb the magical charm of the area. The treasures of Fife await you at almost every corner with each village having its own individual character and charm. A tour of delight awaits you.
Glamis Castle and Bonnie Dundee Tour from Dundee
On this half day tour we show you the highlights of Bonnie Dundee (City of Discovery) together with a visit to one of the best furnished Castles in Scotland and possibly, the most haunted! You'll see some of the main attractions in the area such as the RRS Discovery (the ship which carried the famous explorers, Scott and Shackleton to the Antarctic in 1901 on their first Discovery Expedition), HMS Frigate Unicorn (the oldest floating warship in UK) and Broughty Ferry Castle etc. Following our tour of the City we head into the beautiful Royal Angus countryside, known as the birthplace of Scotland, a place of legends, where dreams come true. Here, you'll find the grand royal residence home of the Earl of Strathmore & Kinghorne (Lord Glamis) and his family. Glamis Castle was also the childhood home for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the late 'Queen Mother' and birthplace of the late Princess Margaret, Sister to HM Queen Elizabeth II. Altogether, this is a fabulous tour for all ages and we are sure you will enjoy!
Highland Experience Tour from Dundee
A taste of the best awaits you on this tour as we venture into the highlands of Scotland. We drive through some beautiful Scottish scenery visiting the historic town of Dunkeld and Cathedral on the banks of the River Tay, we take a stroll in the forest to lovely waterfalls and you have option to visit one of the best Whisky distilleries in Scotland. Alternatively, we can visit a wildlife reserve or a castle with loads more fantastic scenery etc. Option to have lunch at the oldest Inn in Scotland or a simple picnic lunch followed by a journey well off the beaten track and over the mountains of Perthshire surrounded by stunning scenery and intriguing sites. A truly sensational and fascinating journey!
OUTLANDER Film locations Tour from Dundee
Step back in time and visit some of the amazing film locations used in the popular Outlander TV series. Enjoy a visit to the historic village of Falkland, one of the main scenes in the first Episode. Feel the energy at nearby standing stones. We then visit the fictional village of Cranesmuir where the young boy had his ear nailed to a post as a punishment and Claire and Geillis are marched through the streets when suspected of witchcraft. Explore the cobbled streets and visit the historic 17th century Palace and gardens (scene for Claire's Herb garden at Castle Leoch). See also the old The Town House, built in 1626, once the administrative centre of the village which also includes the former tollbooth and witches' prison. Fast forward to Series 2 and we visit a fine whisky distillery which doubled as the wine warehouse of Jamie's cousin on the docks of Le Harve in France. Optional lunch stop on route or take a tour of the distillery. We then visit the amazing Castle Leoch - home of Calum MacKenzie (otherwise known as Doune Castle which also featured prominently in the filming of the cult movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail). On the final leg of the tour we head to one of Europe's finest formal gardens at Drummond Castle which doubled for the Palace of Versailles in France. Altogether a fun day packed full of extremely interesting attractions. Please note itinerary may be varied to suit weather conditions and attraction opening times etc.