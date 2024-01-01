Sulwath Brewery

Dumfries & Galloway

LoginSave

You can see traditional brewing processes at this main-street alemaker's. Tours, which include a pint, only run twice a week, at 1pm on Monday and Friday (ring ahead), but the brewery functions as a sort of speakeasy where you can try the beers. Recommended is the Criffel, an India pale ale, and the Knockendoch, a dark brew with a delicious taste of roasted malt.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wordsworth House

    Wordsworth House

    29.5 MILES

    The poet William Wordsworth was born on 7 April 1770 at this handsome Georgian house at the end of Main St. Built around 1745, the house has been…

  • Caerlaverock Castle

    Caerlaverock Castle

    16.46 MILES

    The ruins of Caerlaverock Castle, by Glencaple on a beautiful stretch of the Solway coast, are among the loveliest in Britain. Surrounded by a moat, lawns…

  • Whithorn Timescape

    Whithorn Timescape

    23.95 MILES

    Ruined Whithorn Priory (Scotland's earliest recorded church) is part of this excellent complex, which introduces you to the history of the place with a…

  • Ruthwell Cross

    Ruthwell Cross

    21.32 MILES

    Seven miles east of Caerlaverock Castle, in tiny Ruthwell, a church holds one of Europe’s most important early Christian monuments. The 6m-high 7th…

  • Burns House

    Burns House

    15.63 MILES

    This is a place of pilgrimage for Burns enthusiasts. It's here that the poet spent the last years of his life, and there are various possessions of his in…

  • Loch Ken

    Loch Ken

    4.82 MILES

    Stretching for 9 miles northwest of Castle Douglas between the A713 and A762, Loch Ken is a popular outdoor recreational area. The range of water sports…

  • Mabie Farm Park

    Mabie Farm Park

    13.1 MILES

    If your kids are complaining about historic sights and Robert Burns, pack up the clan and get down to this spot, between Dumfries and New Abbey off the…

  • Broughton House

    Broughton House

    8.58 MILES

    The 18th-century Broughton House displays paintings by EA Hornel, one of the Glasgow Boys (he lived and worked here). The library, with its wood panelling…

View more attractions

Nearby Dumfries & Galloway attractions

1. Threave Castle

1.48 MILES

Two miles west of Castle Douglas, this impressive tower sits on a small river island. Built in the late 14th century, it became a principal stronghold of…

2. Loch Ken

4.82 MILES

Stretching for 9 miles northwest of Castle Douglas between the A713 and A762, Loch Ken is a popular outdoor recreational area. The range of water sports…

3. Kirkcudbright Galleries

8.5 MILES

This new conversion of the town hall into a shiny new gallery opened just after we last passed by. There's a permanent exhibition on this town's artistic…

4. MacLellan's Castle

8.51 MILES

Near the harbour, this is a large, atmospheric ruin built in 1577 by Thomas MacLellan, then provost of Kirkcudbright, as his town residence. Inside, look…

5. Broughton House

8.58 MILES

The 18th-century Broughton House displays paintings by EA Hornel, one of the Glasgow Boys (he lived and worked here). The library, with its wood panelling…

6. Stewartry Museum

8.58 MILES

There's a certain charm to this higgledy-piggledy old-fashioned local history museum. There's everything from coronation teacups to lumps of local granite…

7. Tolbooth Art Centre

8.66 MILES

As well as catering for today's local artists and holding a cinema, this centre has an exhibition on the history of the town's artistic development. The…

8. Mill on the Fleet

10.83 MILES

In the centre of town, in a converted 18th-century cotton mill, this centre has an exhibition on the history of the local industry and environment. The…