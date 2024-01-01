Sulwath Brewery

You can see traditional brewing processes at this main-street alemaker's. Tours, which include a pint, only run twice a week, at 1pm on Monday and Friday (ring ahead), but the brewery functions as a sort of speakeasy where you can try the beers. Recommended is the Criffel, an India pale ale, and the Knockendoch, a dark brew with a delicious taste of roasted malt.
