Whithorn Timescape

Ruined Whithorn Priory (Scotland's earliest recorded church) is part of this excellent complex, which introduces you to the history of the place with a very informative audiovisual and exhibition. A highlight is the brilliant replica Iron Age longhouse (three charismatic tours daily) based on nearby excavations. There’s also a museum with some fascinating early Christian stone sculptures, including the Latinus Stone (c 450), reputedly Scotland’s oldest Christian artefact.

Learn about the influences the carvers of these stones drew on, from around the British Isles and beyond.