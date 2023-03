Ideal for families, this offers a plethora of activities and events at the home of that delicious ice cream you’ll see around the region. There are 4 miles of nature trails, a popular bouncy net, an all-ages adventure playground, a 3D maze, wildlife watching, farm tours and plenty of ice cream to scoff. There are regular special happenings. More activities are open on weekends and holidays. It’s about 4 miles from Gatehouse off the A75 – signposted all the way.

You can also hire bikes here.