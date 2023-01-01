Built on the site of an important traditional Najd market still functioning up until the 1970s, the Al Musawkaf market is set in a beautiful mock-castle. The open courtyard, with its tall date palms and wooden loungers for enjoying tea and coffee, is an excellent place to recline in the evenings, as the 50 or so stores selling local handicrafts open for business. It's set across 5000 sq metres, and there's also a small museum and exhibition space for cultural events throughout the year.