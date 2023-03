Home of the world's biggest date festival, this is the largest date market on earth, and the complex resembles a small airport. At the height of the harvest (July to September), loud auctions are held here almost daily. It's close to Buraydah's historic date forest area, and farmers from all over come here to sell their product. Wander around, tasting the delicious variety of dates, but beware – if you want to buy some, they're sold by the kilo here!