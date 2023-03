Go wandering in Buraydah's historic date-growing neighbourhood. As you walk in the shade of tall palms, the desert grass brushing your feet, local children will appear from nowhere to stand and stare. Look out for the ruins of old Najd houses and the Al Mudaifar Mosque, and if the season is right, you might be lucky enough to pick a date or two of your own. This is a residential area, so be careful not to get too close to people's homes.