Al Mudaifar Mosque

Surrounded by a forest of palms, this quaint little Najd mud mosque, with its tall round minaret and engraved wood door, truly evokes the Saudi Arabia of yesteryear. It's respectfully restored, and inside storm lanterns hang from the ceiling of palm trunks and a red patterned carpet covers the floor. A simple white mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca) is framed by wooden shutters and neat piles of green Qurans. Before leaving be sure to climb the roof and take in the wonderful views of the neighbourhood.

The mosque is on a windy unnamed road parallel with As Sabbakh. Accessing it is done through a tree-lined path linking the two. The mosque is left open between prayer times. Remember to dress appropriately and remove your shoes.