Buraydah's city museum isn't one you are going to go out of your way to find. It's designed like a mini Najd fort, and has displays dominated by photos of Saudi leaders and the odd historical artefact – the usual array of guns, stuffed animals and vintage items. The standout piece is one of King Abdul Aziz' beautiful old cars, a bespoke white Cadillac with the Saudi emblem where the car makers badge normally sits.