Built on the slopes of steep mountains that are enveloped by clouds in the winter, Rija Alma village, dating back to the 8th century, contains some of the finest examples of the fort-like stone architecture of the Asir region. The fee-paying section (SR20) has a useful museum but feels sanitised, whereas nearby, several decaying versions of the tall, grey houses with tiny windows and wooden balconies are far more interesting to explore, though be aware that many are still lived in.