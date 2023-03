Once a village on the outskirts of Abha, Al Bastah is now one of two neighbourhoods with a healthy number of old fort-like houses. These tall properties with tiny square windows were constructed using rocks, mud, slate and timber. Their distinctive features are the slate lines that helped against weather erosion. Many are in a sad state of decay, but a few have been repurposed – the two biggest are east of the mosque. The Ottoman Bridge is also in this area.