Start at the eastern edge of this area for a wonderful vista of the old mud and slate houses backing onto a fertile patchwork of greenery: this is what all of Abha once looked like. As you wander the neighbourhood admiring the dilapidated buildings, including a mosque built in 1862, be sure to stop and converse with the South Asian migrants who now live here (some speak a little English), to get a fascinating perspective on one aspect of Saudi society.

The Al Nasb district is a 10-minute walk east of Abha centre.