This cultural village really embodies the artistic spirit of Asir. A mosque with stunning calligraphy graffiti sits surrounded by a series of small art galleries featuring beautiful work by local and regional artists and photographers. Either side of the mosque are two small museums and around the back is a grassy entertainment stage with a coffee shop. A platform for local creativity, the Al Muftaha Village is unlike any other space in the region and a great place to spend an afternoon.
Al Muftaha Village
Top choice in Saudi Arabia
