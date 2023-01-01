Rising some 3000m above Sarawat Valley, covered in juniper forests and famous for misty, cold weather, the Kingdom's tallest mountain is everything you don't expect in Saudi Arabia. The road from Abha passes parks, picnic shelters, viewing points and a cable car near the peak. The views from here are some of the most spectacular in Asir. Look out for the kites and griffon vultures overhead and the scurrying iguanas and cheeky baboons down below.

The area is popular with campers, hikers and paragliders. There are no marked hiking or trekking trails, so if you want to go trekking, including to the actual peak, hire a local guide such as Khaled M Al Took, as the routes are tricky and the sudden appearance of mist and thick fog is common.