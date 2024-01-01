Boca do Inferno

São Tomé

The much-advertised 'Mouth of Hell' blowhole on the seaward side of the EN-2, just after the Km17 marker, has lost its spark. Those on Ilhėu das Rolas are much better. But the adjacent restaurant has some good fish and chips (€4) and a walk up the hill affords some fine coastal views.

  • Pico Cão Grande in Sao Tome and Principe, nature landscape. Travel to Sao Tome and Principe. Beautiful paradise island in Gulf of Guinea. Former colony of Portugal.; Shutterstock ID 1193588719; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1193588719

    Cão Grande

    12.88 MILES

    The Great Canine is the poster image of São Tomé, and an awesome sight. An enormous tooth of rock 663m high, it is a hardened column of magma, the remains…

    Claudio Corallo Chocolate Factory

    8.83 MILES

    Claudio Corallo is both an extraordinary person and a local institution. For over 40 years this native Italian has pursued an overriding passion for…

    Praia dos Tamarindos

    14.58 MILES

    One of the island's best beaches, a beautiful white crescent facing an emerald sea, with excellent swimming. An easy drive from the capital, it's empty…

    Praia Bateria

    21.11 MILES

    So perfect it stops you in your tracks, this cute little beach is a scallop of sand wedged between long walls of rock. Swimming here is like being in your…

  • Praia Café

    Praia Café

    20.49 MILES

    In the running for island's best beach, Praia Cafė is a short walk from the pier, and should not be missed. A beautiful arc of sand, it also offers…

  • Pico de São Tomé

    Pico de São Tomé

    13.44 MILES

    This impressive peak soars 2024m above the sea like a great green tooth bleeding mist. You can see it best from the EN-1 as you drive from Neves to Santa…

  • CACAU

    CACAU

    9 MILES

    The Casa das Artes, Criação, Ambiente e Utopias (House of the Arts, Creativity, Environment and Utopias) is an ambitious attempt to create a true cultural…

  • Museo do Mar e da Pesca Artesanal

    Museo do Mar e da Pesca Artesanal

    14.59 MILES

    This charming marine and fishing museum is located in a whitewashed fisherman's shack up on stilts by the water's edge. Created by local marine…

1. Roça Agua Izė

0.49 MILES

One of the original 'Big Five' roças of São Tomé, this was the plantation that kicked off the cocoa industry in STP, and it still farms the bean, albeit…

2. Praia das Sete Ondas

1.54 MILES

This long and shallow gray-sand beach produces many rows of waves, hence 'Seven Waves Beach'. It's good for kids, beginner surfers, and a long beach walk,…

3. Ilhéu de Santana

3 MILES

This interesting island, which faces Santana Resort, is unique in that a natural tunnel runs straight through the centre of it. Boat trips operated by the…

4. Roça Monte Café

8.45 MILES

Monte Café is the most pleasant roça to visit. A hillside village of plantation houses, it offers a small museum and formal tour of the coffee production…

6. Mercado Grande

8.57 MILES

Alternately fascinating and repellent, the Mercado Grande is divided into two cavernous and adjacent halls, the Mercado Municipal and the newer, and…

7. Nossa Senhora da Graça Cathedral

8.6 MILES

While fairly humble as cathedrals go, the Nossa Senhora da Graça is one of Africa's oldest, and a testimony to persistence, as it has been destroyed and…

8. Presidential Palace

8.63 MILES

It's hard to miss the huge pink presidential palace, which faces the cathedral, but unfortunately it is not open to the public. Two bored guards do a…