The much-advertised 'Mouth of Hell' blowhole on the seaward side of the EN-2, just after the Km17 marker, has lost its spark. Those on Ilhėu das Rolas are much better. But the adjacent restaurant has some good fish and chips (€4) and a walk up the hill affords some fine coastal views.
Boca do Inferno
São Tomé
