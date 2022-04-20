Few people come to a Pacific paradise to hang around in a small city with not much in the way of beaches. But it’s worth taking some time to explore the (relative) sprawl of Apia: with an excellent cultural centre, three buzzy markets and an eclectic collection of local eateries and nightspots, the capital offers an immersive introduction to island life. Plentiful accommodation, facilities galore and proximity to some fascinating natural and historic attractions – and, given the island’s small size, pretty much everything else on Upolu – makes Apia a handy base for visitors with their own wheels.