Apia
Few people come to a Pacific paradise to hang around in a small city with not much in the way of beaches. But it’s worth taking some time to explore the (relative) sprawl of Apia: with an excellent cultural centre, three buzzy markets and an eclectic collection of local eateries and nightspots, the capital offers an immersive introduction to island life. Plentiful accommodation, facilities galore and proximity to some fascinating natural and historic attractions – and, given the island’s small size, pretty much everything else on Upolu – makes Apia a handy base for visitors with their own wheels.
- Maketi Fou
Abuzz with local merchants, shoppers, loiterers and men slamming it down over games of mu (Samoan checkers), this 24-hour market is a must-see shopping…
- SSamoa Cultural Village
Though this 'village' is open every weekday, it's the interactive sessions that are an absolute must. Knowledgable and extremely affable hosts take…
- IImmaculate Conception Cathedral
Looming over the harbour, this lofty cathedral is breathtakingly beautiful. Originally constructed in 1884, the building was recently rebuilt at an…
- VVanya Taule'alo Gallery
This small but special gallery showcases the works of Samoan and other Pacific Island artists: prints, paintings, woodcarvings, jewellery, and other…
- GGovernment House
While Government House isn't a thrilling landmark in itself (though the giant, modern rendition of a fale roof atop it is cause for a snapshot), it's…
- MMormon Temple
One of the most impressive buildings in Samoa is this massive temple taking up 1736 sq metres on the western approach to town. Completed in 2005 after a…
- FFlea Market
Down on the waterfront, this steamy labyrinth is packed with small stalls selling craftwork, clothing and souvenirs. Don’t bother to test your bargaining…
- FFish Market
A scramble takes place here at the crack of dawn every Sunday to snag the freshest catches for the post-church to’ona’i (Sunday lunch). Unsurprisingly,…
- FFalemata'aga
The German-era school building houses an enchanting collection of artefacts and displays focusing on four themes: history, culture, Pacific and…
