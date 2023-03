This old-fashioned train station was where Tolstoy set off for his final journey in 1910. It’s now maintained as a one-room museum by a charming bunch of ladies. Displays include photos of Tolstoy's funeral and a replica of his walking cane with seat attachment. There's a short video showing footage of the writer at the station and arriving in Moscow.

To get here from where the Tula bus stops on the main road, it's a 3.5km walk in the opposite direction to Yasnaya Polyana.