Tula Necropolis

Set over 50 hectares, photography buffs will love this huge, gorgeously creepy graveyard, with hundreds of telegenic tombstones slowly being devoured by forest. There's a small museum attached, but the most fun comes from poking around in the wonderfully peaceful grounds, which are free to enter. To get here enter via ul Lva Tolstogo, where there is the beautiful white baroque 18th-century All Saints Cathedral.

The graveyard was set up in the 1700s for plague victims. There are also statues and sarcophagi honouring old Tula's wealthy elite, fallen Soviet soldiers and local heroes. The website (in Russian) has extensive info on the site. Tours can be arranged (in Russian only, 7pm Fridays, R150) by calling the Old Tula Pharmacy on 4872-312 661.