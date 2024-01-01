Lenin Statue

Western European Russia

This giant Lenin statue looms large over Tula's central square (pl Lenina) with its brutal architecture of the old Soviet city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yasnaya Polyana

    Yasnaya Polyana

    9.03 MILES

    This late 19th-century estate is where Leo Tolstoy wrote War and Peace and Anna Karenina, as well being the place he was born, lived most of his life and…

  • Arms Museum

    Arms Museum

    0.68 MILES

    Tula has been a weapons manufacturing centre for centuries, a legacy celebrated at this fantastically kitted-out new building that houses an impressive…

  • Tula Kremlin

    Tula Kremlin

    0.22 MILES

    This restored stone fortress, first constructed out of wood in the early 16th century, is home to the stunning 18th-century Assumption Cathedral. The…

  • Tula Regional Arts Museum

    Tula Regional Arts Museum

    1.43 MILES

    This exceptional gallery charts a course from gilded icons and late-15th-century European paintings through to fascinating pieces of socialist realism…

  • Tula Necropolis

    Tula Necropolis

    0.85 MILES

    Set over 50 hectares, photography buffs will love this huge, gorgeously creepy graveyard, with hundreds of telegenic tombstones slowly being devoured by…

  • Central Park

    Central Park

    1.19 MILES

    A large, pleasant park perfect for strolling and watching locals cycling and rollerblading around. If you enter the park from pr Lenina, you'll see the…

  • Tolstoy Statue

    Tolstoy Statue

    1.42 MILES

    Local wags have it that the writer – celebrated here in a huge statue of him walking – was on his way to the vodka factory that was once housed in the…

  • Assumption Cathedral

    Assumption Cathedral

    0.17 MILES

    The five burnished gold onion domes of this 18th-century cathedral rise over the ramparts of Tula's kremlin.

