This giant Lenin statue looms large over Tula's central square (pl Lenina) with its brutal architecture of the old Soviet city.
Lenin Statue
Western European Russia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.03 MILES
This late 19th-century estate is where Leo Tolstoy wrote War and Peace and Anna Karenina, as well being the place he was born, lived most of his life and…
0.68 MILES
Tula has been a weapons manufacturing centre for centuries, a legacy celebrated at this fantastically kitted-out new building that houses an impressive…
0.22 MILES
This restored stone fortress, first constructed out of wood in the early 16th century, is home to the stunning 18th-century Assumption Cathedral. The…
1.43 MILES
This exceptional gallery charts a course from gilded icons and late-15th-century European paintings through to fascinating pieces of socialist realism…
0.85 MILES
Set over 50 hectares, photography buffs will love this huge, gorgeously creepy graveyard, with hundreds of telegenic tombstones slowly being devoured by…
1.19 MILES
A large, pleasant park perfect for strolling and watching locals cycling and rollerblading around. If you enter the park from pr Lenina, you'll see the…
1.42 MILES
Local wags have it that the writer – celebrated here in a huge statue of him walking – was on his way to the vodka factory that was once housed in the…
0.17 MILES
The five burnished gold onion domes of this 18th-century cathedral rise over the ramparts of Tula's kremlin.
