Tula Samovar Museum

‘To take one’s own samovar to Tula’ is a Russian idiom coined by Anton Chekhov, denoting a pointless activity. Local production of this essential part of the Russian tea-making tradition was started in the late 18th century. This small museum showcases that history with a collection of samovars, including a replica of one that belonged to Stalin and a cute collection of mini-samovars. You can buy samovars here, although there’s more choice in the kiosk in Tula’s train station.