Antiquities Exhibition Centre

In this interactive museum split between two buildings, kids will get a kick out of the Stone Age and Bronze Age finds from the Tula area, including arrowheads and fish hooks. English tours (R1000 per group) tell the stories behind the collections. Have a go at pottery and blacksmithing, or sip tea and nibble gingerbread in a reconstructed 19th-century wooden Tula home.

The centre also arranges trips to Kulikovo Pole, about 130km southeast of Tula, where in 1380 the Grand Prince of Moscow's army took on the Golden Horde and won. The large nature reserve is home to three museums and hosts a reenactment of the battle every September.