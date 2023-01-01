Arms Museum

Tula has been a weapons manufacturing centre for centuries, a legacy celebrated at this fantastically kitted-out new building that houses an impressive collection of metal weaponry and armoury dating back to medieval times. It’s impossible not to appreciate the delicate skill and artistry applied to some of the weapons. The museum also has a branch within the Tula kremlin; you can buy a combination ticket that gives access to both (R550). There are some impressive missile tanks and military vehicles on display out front.

This branch of the museum has a miniature shooting range on-site. At the time of research it was undergoing renovations with plans to add a new room exhibiting modern-day weapons.