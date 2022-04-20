ullstein bild via Getty Images

Kaliningrad Region

The Kaliningrad region's eponymous capital was the medieval seat of Prussia and an important port that was fought over for centuries. Today, fewer than 500,000 people visit each year. Until WWII, the province was almost entirely German; bratwurst made way for borsch after the war as Stalin repopulated the region with Russians. Though Kaliningrad is separated from Russia by Lithuania and Poland, the exclave is intimately attached to the motherland.

Yet for all of its chaotic history and cultural foibles – or perhaps because of them – 'Little Russia' is a fascinating place to visit. The city of Kaliningrad teems with interesting sights and surprisingly sophisticated accommodation and dining options; seaside towns Svetlogorsk and Zelenogradsk dish up old-world charm by the spadeful; sparkling Yantarny is the world's amber capital; and the dunes, pine forests and tranquil villages of Kurshskaya Kosa National Park make for a serene sojourn.

  • M

    Museum of the World Ocean

    Strung along the banks of the Pregolya River are several ships, a submarine, maritime machinery and exhibition halls that together make up this excellent…

  • A

    Amber Museum

    Housed in the 19th-century Dohna Tower on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд), this is a terrific introduction to the 'sunstone' –…

  • K

    Kaliningrad Cathedral

    Photos displayed inside this Unesco World Heritage site attest to how dilapidated the cathedral was until the early 1990s – the original dates back to…

  • G

    Georgenburg Stud Farm

    Tranken horses have been bred at this impressive complex since 1812. The farm is also the location of the Georgenburg Cup, an international show-jumping…

  • K

    Kurshskaya Kosa National Park

    The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and…

  • B

    Becker Park

    Enjoy a picnic in this park that stretches along the headland above the beach in the centre of Yantarny. Enter from behind the Schloss Hotel.

  • H

    History & Arts Museum

    Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs…

  • K

    Kant Island & Riverside

    This once densely populated island – now a parkland dotted with sculptures – is dominated by the Kaliningrad Cathedral. A few nearby buildings – the…

  • A

    Altes Haus

    This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed…

