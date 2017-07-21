Welcome to Kazan
Tatar autonomy is strong here and is not just about bilingual street signs. Moscow has pumped vast sums into the republic to persuade it to remain a loyal part of Russia. It also ensures that Tatarstan benefits greatly from the vast oil reserves in this booming republic.
Although Tatar nationalism is strong, it is not radical, and the local version of Sunni Islam is very moderate. Slavic Russians make up about half of the population, and this cultural conflux of Slavic and Tatar cultures makes Kazan an all-the-more-interesting city.
Kazan City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Tour, 1 or 2 day Options
Situated on the Volga River of Russia, Kazan is a magnificent city to explore, boasting over 1,000 years of history. Stay on board for the entire 1-hour loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot. Visit the city's main sights and landmarks including the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Kremlin of Kazan, the Volga River, Kazan State University, the Our Lady of Kazan holy icon and many legendary performing arts centers. Hop-on to the City Sightseeing bus tour at any of the 10 stops located around the city, or if you’d like to start at the beginning, hop-on at Stop 1 at Gabdulla Turkey Square. Here you’ll find the Statue of Gabdulla Turkey, the famous poet, which is a significant monument in Kazan. At the Yunusov Square, enjoy more significant sights including the Yunusov-Apanayev House, a large estate with a history dating back to the early 1800’s. Passengers on the tour will hear all about its occupation from our wonderfully informative on-board audio commentary, or you can hop-off and explore it for yourself! When you’re ready, hop back on as the tour continues to more of Kazan’s magnificent landmarks including the Bell Tower of Epiphany Church and the National Museum of Tatarstan, where you can continue to discover the city’s extensive historic background. Another memorable spot to explore is the Sultan-Galiyeva Square, hop-off here and discover why it was named after the national movement leader. Enjoy the more sociable and leisurely side to Kazan at Liberty Square, which is home to many shops, eateries, cafes and bars. You can also admire the city’s Town Hall, which is one of the city’s most important modern-day buildings. Another bustling street in Kazan is the Bauman, hop-off here to enjoy more wonderful attractions and a vibrant atmosphere of an evening! The full list of tour stops along the route: Gabdulla Turkey Square Yunusov Square Kombinat Zdorovye Baumana Street Lobachevskiy Street First of May Square Gogol Street Sultan Galieva Square Baturina Street Liberty Square
KAZAN KREMLIN AND BAUMAN STREET
Spasskaya Tower gate serves as the main entrance to the Kremlin. First of all, you will go along Sheykman Street. A tour guide will tell you the Bulgarians history and the facts connected with the foundation and disintegration of the Kazan Khanate.Then you will visit the complex of the Saviour's Transfiguration Monastery, take a picture of the Kazan Kremlin architects monument, see the Khan's mausoleums, famous Syuyumbike (a leaning tower) and a cannon court complex. During the tour of the Kremlin you will definitely visit the Kul-Sharif mosque, which is the main mosque of Kazan. It is interesting for its architectural features, interior decoration and even because of its location.The Kremlin is shrouded in a lot of interesting stories about Queen Syuyumbike and her extraordinary destiny, the routes of the emperors. "Secret passages", mosques, cathedrals, which are the most fascinating things for any traveler.On the pedestrian Bauman Street you will see the oriental clock, decorated with figures from the Tatar fairy tales, “Fyodor Shalyapin” monument (THE FIRST IN THE WORLD!), fountain compositions, the Drama Theater building (erected over 100 years ago), the exact copy of the carriage that belonged to Empress Catherine the Great.Walking along the pedestrian street you can’t miss the Kazan Cat monument and the "Zero milestone of Kazan" with the alley of stars. Tourists will be curious to know about the underground passageways, the gold reserve of our country. You will receive answers to the following questions: why does the Bogoyavlenskaya (Epiphany) bell tower have such a height? What building looks like an unfolded book?
Bicycle Tour
I traveled by bicycle to Vietnam 1200 km, Cuba 800 km, Crimea 500 km. Also climbed the volcano Kilimanjaro 5895m, Anapurna track in the Himalayas 5400m. In my free time I make films and create music mixes for fitness training. Professional fitness instructor, velo traveler, and just a happy person! We will bike together through the most beautiful places of Kazan, exploring the architectural, natural historical highlights of the city. We will make stops on the way to learn about the history of the place, its mysteries and anecdotes. About the bright minds that lived behind those windows and buildings that we will pass or the constant confrontation of the Russian and the Tatar cultures which stayed unchanged for ages. There are many legends about how the city was founded, so be ready to hear all of those on your way to choose the one you like the most.
Kazan Art Walk
Hi friends! My name is Daria. I'm 26. If you ever see a brunette smiling girl with red lips dressed in a cap and coat with coffee in hand, be sure it is me you noticed. I live in Kazan for all my life, and I'm ready to show you ART Kazan. I am interested in psychology, music and English. Communication with people has always been my prerogative. I like learning the new everyday! I'm happy to share hidden art places and the people from there. I'm glad to share hidden facts about art Kazan and spend our walk time the way you won't spend with someone else. Kazan is a unique city. Instead of a boring tour of the recognized sights of Kazan, instead of hype exaggerated legends, I offer my tourists a new tour around the unusual original backstage places in my city. You will see Kazan from the other side. I offer you the original tour around my town. During our walk you will feel like a resident of the city. We will start visiting a cozy park in the very centre, then go to the National Library and feel the atmosphere of this unique and (in my opinion) most beautiful historical place in the city. Then we continue our way through the park of the black lake, one of the oldest places in Kazan full of mystic history and magic. Of course we will also visit visit the cafe "The woods" where we try delicious kraft burgers and get energy to go on. If you want to try the most tasty "White Russian" in whole city I can show you the place where we find it. Sol' art cafe. We sum up our walk tour on the Kazanka river quay where we will enjoy the wonderful view opening onto the other side. A great place for conversations and your feedback. But, telling the truth about what you should expect from this tour.... There is nothing to expect from this walk. Do not expect anything, and then you will get everything, and even more.
Architecture of Kazan
You will be able to see the result of both eastern and western influence on Kazan architecture, as well as witness its eventual transformation. The capital of Tatarstan dates back to more than a 1000 years ago. Throughout this time its history has been embodied in numerous architectural monuments, which have combined various styles and tendencies for several hundreds of years. The most remarkable sights are situated in the city centre, where the two cultures – eastern and western – have been developing and interrelating for more than 500 years. Modern Kazan is a decent example of historic tolerance and religious unity: here you can find both Orthodox churches (16-19 centuries) and Muslim mosques built mainly after Katherine the Great order (1766) and in recent times. A lot of old buildings have been restored and reconstructed, a number of new have been built including a world famous wonder – Kul Sharif Mosque inside Kazan Kremlin walls.
Kazan Big City Tour
We offer you to have a very interesting tour around Kazan – the city that is considered to be the 3rd capital of Russia. Kazan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful Russian cities that celebrated 1000th year anniversary in 2005. It is absolutely different from other Russian cities because it's a place where you can see combination of different styles (oriental and Western) where different religions and nationalities coexist side by side in a peaceful way. Kazan has a unique "personality", its own flavour, spirit that makes it so interesting and so attractive for the guests. Kremlin The very centre of the city, a UNESCO Cultural site. A fortification of the 16th century on the spot where that city was founded. You will visit the famous mosque Kul Sharif and the oldest orthodox Cathedral, as well as falling Suumbike tower. Kremlin Street and Kazan University Explore one of the main streets of the city and the second-best university in Russia. Lenin, Leo Tolstoy, N. Lobachevskiy and many others have studied there. Tatar Sloboda The lower Tatar part of the city where the Tatars lived for a long time after Kazan was conquered by the Russian state. We are going to see old wooden houses and visit the oldest mosque in Kazan that was constructed by permission of Catherine the Great. Kazan Virgin Monastery The convent has the Church of the Elevation of the Holy Cross as a part, the place where the Kazan Icon of God's Mother was found. That is one of the most precious icons in Russian orthodox world. St. Peter and Paul's cathedral One of the most beautiful cathedrals in Russia – St. Peter and Paul's cathedral where you'll see absolutely unique molding with wine grapes, flowers, plums, leaves outside and inside.