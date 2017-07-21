Kazan Art Walk

Hi friends! My name is Daria. I'm 26. If you ever see a brunette smiling girl with red lips dressed in a cap and coat with coffee in hand, be sure it is me you noticed. I live in Kazan for all my life, and I'm ready to show you ART Kazan. I am interested in psychology, music and English. Communication with people has always been my prerogative. I like learning the new everyday! I'm happy to share hidden art places and the people from there. I'm glad to share hidden facts about art Kazan and spend our walk time the way you won't spend with someone else. Kazan is a unique city. Instead of a boring tour of the recognized sights of Kazan, instead of hype exaggerated legends, I offer my tourists a new tour around the unusual original backstage places in my city. You will see Kazan from the other side. I offer you the original tour around my town. During our walk you will feel like a resident of the city. We will start visiting a cozy park in the very centre, then go to the National Library and feel the atmosphere of this unique and (in my opinion) most beautiful historical place in the city. Then we continue our way through the park of the black lake, one of the oldest places in Kazan full of mystic history and magic. Of course we will also visit visit the cafe "The woods" where we try delicious kraft burgers and get energy to go on. If you want to try the most tasty "White Russian" in whole city I can show you the place where we find it. Sol' art cafe. We sum up our walk tour on the Kazanka river quay where we will enjoy the wonderful view opening onto the other side. A great place for conversations and your feedback. But, telling the truth about what you should expect from this tour.... There is nothing to expect from this walk. Do not expect anything, and then you will get everything, and even more.