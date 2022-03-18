©Ilyshev Dmitry/Shutterstock

The Urals

Marking the border between Europe and Asia, the Ural Mountains (Урал) stretch from the Kara Sea in the north to Kazakhstan in the south. Modest in scale, they nevertheless proved to be rich in resources, and when Russia stumbled onto this Aladdin’s cave full of lustrous treasures many centuries ago, the mineral riches filled the coffers and allowed Russia to expand into Siberia beyond.

Today Yekaterinburg, the largest of the region's towns, is a bustling centre and offers a base for exploring less-visited towns. Perm is a vibrant city that's home to some strong cultural attractions. Kungur has a spectacular ice cave, while the countryside offers hiking, cycling, rafting and horse riding. The conifer forest of the Sinegorye (Blue Mountains) makes the gently sloped ranges of the southern Ural Mountains look like frozen blue waves. Lake Turgoyak and two national parks are accessed from stations along the Ufa–Chelyabinsk railway.

Explore The Urals

  • Romanov Death Site

    The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…

  • P

    Perm-36

    Perm-36 (officially known as the Memorial complex of political repressions), located some 125km east of Perm, was a labour camp for dissidents from 1946…

  • C

    Church upon the Blood

    The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where the Romanov family was executed. While many believe the funds that went into…

  • C

    Capova Cave

    People come from all over to visit this limestone cave with its ancient rock drawings from the Paleolithic era, some dating as far back as 36,400 years.

  • V

    Vysotskiy Viewing Platform

    Take the lift up 52 floors to the viewing platform for one of Russia's best urban panoramas. Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. The…

  • M

    Museum of Contemporary Art PERMM

    This museum was opened in 2009 with the aid of gallery dealer Marat Gelman. At that time it was housed in the historic Perm River Station Hall. It moved…

  • P

    Park Vatan

    Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…

  • T

    Taganay National Park

    Dramatically set in a lake-filled valley, the town of Zlatoust (285km from Ufa) serves as the gateway to one of the most popular national parks and hiking…

  • K

    Kungur Ice Cave

    The network of caves stretches for more than 5km, although only about 1.5km are accessible. The ancient Finno-Ugric inhabitants of the region believed the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Urals.

  • See

    Romanov Death Site

    The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…

  • See

    Perm-36

    Perm-36 (officially known as the Memorial complex of political repressions), located some 125km east of Perm, was a labour camp for dissidents from 1946…

  • See

    Church upon the Blood

    The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where the Romanov family was executed. While many believe the funds that went into…

  • See

    Capova Cave

    People come from all over to visit this limestone cave with its ancient rock drawings from the Paleolithic era, some dating as far back as 36,400 years.

  • See

    Vysotskiy Viewing Platform

    Take the lift up 52 floors to the viewing platform for one of Russia's best urban panoramas. Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. The…

  • See

    Museum of Contemporary Art PERMM

    This museum was opened in 2009 with the aid of gallery dealer Marat Gelman. At that time it was housed in the historic Perm River Station Hall. It moved…

  • See

    Park Vatan

    Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…

  • See

    Taganay National Park

    Dramatically set in a lake-filled valley, the town of Zlatoust (285km from Ufa) serves as the gateway to one of the most popular national parks and hiking…

  • See

    Kungur Ice Cave

    The network of caves stretches for more than 5km, although only about 1.5km are accessible. The ancient Finno-Ugric inhabitants of the region believed the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about The Urals

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.