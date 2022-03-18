The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…
The Urals
Marking the border between Europe and Asia, the Ural Mountains (Урал) stretch from the Kara Sea in the north to Kazakhstan in the south. Modest in scale, they nevertheless proved to be rich in resources, and when Russia stumbled onto this Aladdin’s cave full of lustrous treasures many centuries ago, the mineral riches filled the coffers and allowed Russia to expand into Siberia beyond.
Today Yekaterinburg, the largest of the region's towns, is a bustling centre and offers a base for exploring less-visited towns. Perm is a vibrant city that's home to some strong cultural attractions. Kungur has a spectacular ice cave, while the countryside offers hiking, cycling, rafting and horse riding. The conifer forest of the Sinegorye (Blue Mountains) makes the gently sloped ranges of the southern Ural Mountains look like frozen blue waves. Lake Turgoyak and two national parks are accessed from stations along the Ufa–Chelyabinsk railway.
Explore The Urals
- Romanov Death Site
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…
- PPerm-36
Perm-36 (officially known as the Memorial complex of political repressions), located some 125km east of Perm, was a labour camp for dissidents from 1946…
- CChurch upon the Blood
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where the Romanov family was executed. While many believe the funds that went into…
- CCapova Cave
People come from all over to visit this limestone cave with its ancient rock drawings from the Paleolithic era, some dating as far back as 36,400 years.
- VVysotskiy Viewing Platform
Take the lift up 52 floors to the viewing platform for one of Russia's best urban panoramas. Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. The…
- MMuseum of Contemporary Art PERMM
This museum was opened in 2009 with the aid of gallery dealer Marat Gelman. At that time it was housed in the historic Perm River Station Hall. It moved…
- PPark Vatan
Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…
- TTaganay National Park
Dramatically set in a lake-filled valley, the town of Zlatoust (285km from Ufa) serves as the gateway to one of the most popular national parks and hiking…
- KKungur Ice Cave
The network of caves stretches for more than 5km, although only about 1.5km are accessible. The ancient Finno-Ugric inhabitants of the region believed the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Urals.
See
Romanov Death Site
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered by Bolsheviks on the…
See
Perm-36
Perm-36 (officially known as the Memorial complex of political repressions), located some 125km east of Perm, was a labour camp for dissidents from 1946…
See
Church upon the Blood
The massive Byzantine-style Church upon the Blood dominates this site where the Romanov family was executed. While many believe the funds that went into…
See
Capova Cave
People come from all over to visit this limestone cave with its ancient rock drawings from the Paleolithic era, some dating as far back as 36,400 years.
See
Vysotskiy Viewing Platform
Take the lift up 52 floors to the viewing platform for one of Russia's best urban panoramas. Children under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult. The…
See
Museum of Contemporary Art PERMM
This museum was opened in 2009 with the aid of gallery dealer Marat Gelman. At that time it was housed in the historic Perm River Station Hall. It moved…
See
Park Vatan
Park Vatan is a unique collection of boutique shops and arts-exhibition spaces housed in traditional yurts. Visitors can purchase delicacies such as local…
See
Taganay National Park
Dramatically set in a lake-filled valley, the town of Zlatoust (285km from Ufa) serves as the gateway to one of the most popular national parks and hiking…
See
Kungur Ice Cave
The network of caves stretches for more than 5km, although only about 1.5km are accessible. The ancient Finno-Ugric inhabitants of the region believed the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Urals
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.